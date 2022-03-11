Back in the day — I mean the “good old days, when I was your age” — there used to be nightspots in Chicago where you could go to be insulted.If you came in late for a performance, there would be a fanfare announcing your arrival. You would get a drumroll and a spotlight when you went to the washroom.I don’t recall the names of the joints, but the patrons loved it.Today there seems to be a similar formula (but considerably less offensive) used by the entertaining crew at Teatro ZinZanni in the extravagant Spiegeltent ZaZou, …