I must admit that I occasionally utilize Google to research information about a play or musical I am about to review. In my most recent search, I typed the words “The Cherry Orchard.” My results showed me a list of the top 10 best cherry picking locations in the country (my personal favorite is in Eau Claire, Michigan, home of the annual cherry pit-spitting contest).Realizing I had to be more specific, I added “Anton Chekhov” into the search bar and I got some interesting results.For example, I learned that this will be …