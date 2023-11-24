The scene takes place on Christmas Eve in 1183. But forget any visions of sugar plums or thoughts of peace on earth and goodwill towards men in this production of James Goldman’s “The Lion in Winter,” playing through Dec. 3 at the University of Chicago’s Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave.The audience joins the House of Plantagenet, spawns of England’s King Henry II (John Hoogenakker) and Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine (Rebecca Spence). You can dispense with any warm and fuzzy holiday thoughts and replace them with fractious …