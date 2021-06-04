Eleanor Burgess’ play “The Niceties,” which had run at Writers Theatre in Glencoe in 2019, was recently screened by the Manhattan Theatre Club in association with The Huntington. While it was beautifully acted and wonderfully presented, it is still at times, difficult to watch.It represents the best and the worst of America today. The worst in that it demonstrates the huge chasm between the races, generations and cultural groups which is seemingly insurmountable even with the best of intentions.On the …