If there is anything I have learned from writing this column for the past 30 years, it’s that there are at least three basic criteria by which one can judge the merits of a production of a play or musical.First, there is the content, which is an assessment of what the author, composer or playwright is trying to say.Does he or she want to make you laugh, cry or frighten you? Make you think, become aware, mad, inspired or merely entertain you?Then there is the performance.Do the actors understand the creative premise …