In order to assure that my opinion will not be compromised, I never look at another person’s review or comment about a production before writing my own column.However, having seen the premiere of the new musical “The Devil Wears Prada” through Aug. 21 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, this is an exception.The musical, based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger and adapted from the 2006 film, features music by Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead and is directed by Chicago’s own Anna D. Shapiro …