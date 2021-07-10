Unless you have been living in a cave on an island off the coast of Madagascar, I am sure you are aware of the recent number of news reports about the sightings of UFOs — now designated as “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” by the Pentagon.These sightings, which have been around throughout history, even BCE, have been often declared, yet have never been proven, as evidence of extra-terrestrial life.Perhaps this recent surge in interest is because of our own, and other nation’s, current development of …