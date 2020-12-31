As 2020 grinds to an end, after two weeks shortened by the holidays, it may seem that this year has been longer than any other.It may be the chaos and turmoil we faced all year with the COVID-19 pandemic, racial upheaval and the divisive political scene.And there is also a real basis to the feeling: As a leap year, 2020 gave us a 366th day.Recently we had an opportunity to observe the “Christmas Star” formed by the direct alignment of the planets Saturn and Jupiter, which occurs every 800 years. While both, like Earth …