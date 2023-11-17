Where the circuit court declares an order final and appealable, despite extant counterclaims and third-party claims, but does not give consideration to justness of delay or reference immediate appealability, the order is not appealable and the appellate court lacks jurisdiction.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Mary Colleen Roberts.Gateway Auto Inc. (Gateway) operated an auto repair shop on a lot (lot B) owned by the Lester O. Hagan Declaration of Trust, with …