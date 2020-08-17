Where a party seeks to compel arbitration, the only issue on which the circuit court may rule is whether the parties agreed to arbitrate the dispute in question, as it is the role of the arbitrator to determine whether the parties followed proper procedure or forfeited their rights to arbitration.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Neil H. Cohen.Martin Perez was a court interpreter working for Cook County Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans. Perez is also a member of …