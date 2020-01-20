Where a circuit court denies a motion to dismiss and compel arbitration, that denial may be considered on appeal regardless of whether or not the denial was with prejudice.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Ronald Bartkowicz.On March 15, 2016, Lucille Rigoli fell and broke her hip while in the care of Manor Care of Oak Lawn West, a nursing home in which she was a resident. Rigoli suffered complications following the fall and on May 10, 2016, died.On March 13, 2018, Michael …