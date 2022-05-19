A judge did not abuse his discretion by dismissing a juror in a criminal case who thought a detective sitting in the gallery was coaching a colleague on the witness stand “by shaking her head and making animated facial gestures,” a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Jeremiah D. Edwards’ conviction on charges stemming from the November 2018 armed robbery of an auto parts store.A 7th Circuit panel rejected all the challenges Edwards raised to his conviction. Those …