A Cook County jury awarded $10 million Friday to a man injured while working for Union Pacific Railroad Co.Plaintiff Daniel Fisher formerly worked as freight conductor for Union Pacific. His responsibilities involved moving freight cars around rail yards, operating the cars with a remote control box that he wore on his chest.In 2015, Fisher suffered a workplace injury while transporting two large autoracks, a type of railcar used to move automobiles from their manufacturers. Fisher was riding on the side of an autorack …