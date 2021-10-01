A jury awarded Waukegan-based Atturo Tire Corp. a $110 million verdict for damages related to deceptive trade practices and tortious inference with its business by a multinational competitor.After a five-day trial, a federal jury in the Northern District of Illinois found Toyo Tire Corp. and Toyo U.S.A. Corp. liable for unfair competition, defamation, unjust enrichment, deceptive trade practices, and tortious interference with Atturo’s business.The jury found Toyo misrepresented to Atturo’s existing and prospective …