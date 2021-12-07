A Cook County jury awarded an $18.15 million verdict Monday in the case of an Indiana teenager who was severely brain damaged after being hit by a truck as he stood on the side of a highway fixing his vehicle.On Sept. 27, 2016, Gustavo Cornejo Jr., then 17 years old, was northbound on Illinois Route 394, known as the Calumet Expy., with his family when they pulled over on the right shoulder of the highway in Sauk Village because of inoperable lights on a trailer their vehicle was pulling.As they were on the side of the …