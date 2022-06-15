A cyclist who was hit when a Chicago police officer failed to stop at a stop sign was awarded more than $2.2 million by a Cook County jury.In October 2017, Alexander Garber was struck by Patrick Cain, who was on duty at the time. Cain has since left the department.Garber rolled onto the hood of the marked squad car and fell to the ground, according to an in limine motion.The document states that Cain left the scene of the accident, failed to notify a supervisor of the crash and failed to submit reports to document the …