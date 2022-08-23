A federal jury awarded more than $22 million in damages to a hotel developer Thursday in a lawsuit over alleged misuse of construction funds for its Nobu Hotel in Chicago’s West Loop.NHC LLC — which owns the hotel — sued contractor Centaur Construction Company, its CEO Spiro Tsaparas and president Peter Alexopoulos in 2019.The lawsuit, filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, alleged the defendants breached the contract for design and construction of the hotel.It claims they diverted …