LAS VEGAS — A jury in Las Vegas has awarded $38.8 million in damages to the family of an 11-year-old girl who was fatally hit by a trash truck as she walked home from school in February 2017.The Clark County District Court jury on Tuesday found the region’s contract waste hauler, Republic Services, liable for the death of Jazmin Espana following a two-week trial. The judge called the trial difficult and full of sadness.In a statement, Republic Services expressed condolences to the girl’s family and …