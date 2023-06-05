The family of a woman who died from a stroke resulting from an untreated dural tear was awarded $4 million by a Winnebago County Circuit Court jury.Kirk Gullikson of Machesney Park sued physicians William Minore and Howard Weiss, nurse practitioner Daniel Green and Medical Pain Management Services, alleging wrongful death on behalf of his wife, Sheila. He also alleged institutional negligence against Medical Pain Management Services.Gullikson’s second amended complaint alleged that Sheila suffered a dural tear in February …