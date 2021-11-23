A Peoria County jury awarded $7 million to the family of a woman who was killed in a crash involving a milk delivery truck driver who was under the influence of cannabis.Corina Miller, 41, of Wyoming, Illinois, was westbound on Route 17 in Toulon in the early morning hours of July 11, 2017, when she drove under a tanker truck that was picking up milk from a farm.Driver Timothy Schwenk was backing his truck into the vicinity of the driveway entrance to Murray’s Farm across the westbound lane to complete his pickup for …