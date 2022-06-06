A company’s “unexplained and cavalier failure” to save surveillance video of an altercation between two employees despite repeated requests to preserve the footage calls for a curative measure, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston of the Northern District of Illinois directed that a “missing evidence” instruction be given to jurors who serve in the upcoming trial of a lawsuit filed by one of the company’s employees.Darren Hollis alleges CEVA Logistics U.S. Inc. tried to cover up …