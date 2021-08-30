A jury returned a verdict in favor of a global pharmaceutical company sued by a Minnesota man who claimed a testosterone product caused his heart attack. Brad Martin, 62, alleged that he suffered a heart attack in 2013 as a result of taking testosterone replacement therapy Androderm, manufactured and sold by Actavis. He was prescribed an Androderm patch by his primary care physician starting in October 2012.The jury reached its verdict Aug. 17, after a two-week trial before U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, Northern …