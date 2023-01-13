URBANA — A federal jury has found in favor of a former University of Illinois professor in a lawsuit two women filed accusing him of sexually and emotionally exploiting them when they were his students.The jury in Urbana decided in Thursday’s verdict that the two plaintiffs had not proven their federal claims of gender violence, forced labor, sex trafficking and involuntary servitude against Gary Xu.The jurors also ordered one of the women and another plaintiff, who published online allegations of Xu’s …