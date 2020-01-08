A Cook County jury rendered a defense verdict in favor of an Oak Lawn podiatrist after a patient developed a condition in her right foot that led to several reconstructive surgeries.A verdict was reached Dec. 13 after a trial before Circuit Judge Bridget A. Mitchell.In April 2014, defendant podiatrist Steven Gelsomino removed a cyst and bone spur on plaintiff Nancy Carson’s right foot.Carson developed Charcot foot syndrome in her right foot, a condition that weakens the bones enough to fracture and potentially change the …