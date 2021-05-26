A Lake County jury rendered a defense verdict in favor of a trucking company accused of negligence in a 2015 traffic crash.A verdict was reached on May 11 following a weeklong in-person jury trial before Lake County Associate Judge Jacquelyn D. Melius.Plaintiff Alfredo Garcia Jr. filed a lawsuit against trucking company Pleasantview Carting Inc., and its employee, truck driver Robert D. Hahn, after his vehicle hit a truck driven by Hahn on the morning of Oct. 2, 2015, and he suffered multiple injuries.According to the …