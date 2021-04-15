Where a defendant’s case in chief rests on the exonerating testimony of the defendant’s alleged accomplice, the “accomplice instruction” is inappropriate to give to the jury, since it is reserved for an accomplice who is testifying on behalf of the prosecution, potentially for a reduced sentence or lesser charges, and is prejudicial when directed towards an accomplice witness that exonerates the defendant.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James B. Linn.David …