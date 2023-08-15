After the FBI raided his western Illinois home in May 2019, Mike McClain — an influential lobbyist and close confidant of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan — knew he should limit communication with many of his colleagues-turned-friends made over nearly five decades in Springfield. But for someone who made and received thousands of phone calls per month, per FBI wiretaps of his cell phone in 2018 and 2019, going cold turkey was difficult, especially with another member of Madigan’s inner circle.“There are about …