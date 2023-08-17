Nearly six months after former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was forced to fire his longtime chief of staff, those in the speaker’s inner circle were once again realizing just how much they’d come to rely on Tim Mapes.It was late November 2018, and Democrats had just won big in the general election, riding a “Blue Wave” of opposition to then-President Donald Trump. In the Illinois House, the party regained its supermajority status it had lost two years prior — and then some. Tasked with managing a record 74 …