The last time we had an election that went beyond a day or two after Election Day was in 2000, when Al Gore and George W. Bush fought it out in Florida over a margin of approximately 500 votes separating the two. One huge break came when an internal Democratic memo asserted mail in ballots from overseas military should be rejected if not timely postmarked. This time, we have margins of 10,000 to almost 50,000, and the process has changed. Yet, the Trump administration and the GOP and William Barr continue to fight and allege phantom fraud. A reminder on delaying and not fully briefing the incoming administration as fights play out: they may contribute to things that can go horribly wrong for the administration that has to play catch up.