Jussie Smollett, who was convicted last month of lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack that authorities said he staged, will return to court for sentencing March 10, a judge said Thursday.Cook County Judge James Linn set the sentencing date in Chicago for the former “Empire” actor, who told the judge he was in New York, during a hearing on Zoom.Smollett was found guilty by a jury Dec. 9 of five felony counts of disorderly conduct under a subsection of the law that prohibits making false reports to police. He …