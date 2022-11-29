After Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne M. Burke finished her final oral arguments as an active justice, she hung her robe for the last time, packed her car piled high with boxes and made one last road trip from Springfield back to Chicago.Her robe now hangs in an 1855 armoire nestled beside those of former Justices Mary Ann McMorrow and Rita B. Garman.“It’s called the women of the third floor’s wardrobe,” Burke said. “So as women retire and leave the court, they will hang their robes in there.”Burke officially retires …