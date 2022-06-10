WASHINGTON — Supreme Court justices took in $800,000 in book royalties last year, a lucrative supplement to their judicial salaries, according to financial reports released Thursday.By far the largest payment went to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, $425,000 for a yet-to-be-released book and likely the first installment on a reported $2 million deal she signed soon after joining the court in 2020.Justices are being paid $274,200 this year for their work on the bench; Chief Justice John Roberts gets a little more, $286,700 …