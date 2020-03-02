Charles E. Freeman, the first African-American jurist to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court and as its chief justice, died Monday.Freeman was 86 years old.Freeman’s tenure on the bench stretched more than 27 years from 1990 to 2018. He was the fifth-longest serving justice on the Illinois Supreme Court in its 201-year historyIn a court-released statement, Chief Justice Anne M. Burke said Freeman had become a friend and a mentor while they served on the bench together.“He was a gentleman and a truly gracious …