Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office in 2009. — AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, FileWASHINGTON — The Justice Department sued Ticketmaster and its parent company Thursday, accusing them of running an illegal monopoly over live events in America and asking a court to break up the system that squelches competition and drives up prices for fans.Filed in federal court in Manhattan, the sweeping antitrust lawsuit was brought with 30 state and district attorneys general and seeks to dismantle the …