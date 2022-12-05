Democratic Lake County Judge Elizabeth M. “Liz” Rochford was sworn in to the Illinois Supreme Court Monday in Chicago, beginning a 10-year term after what she called a “rigorous” fight for the seat.Rochford defeated former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran in the November election for 2nd District spot covering the northern collar counties.After being sworn in by her cousin, Justice Mary Kay Rochford of the 1st District Appellate Court, Rochford addressed the crowd — which included Secretary of State Jesse White and 1st …