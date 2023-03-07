WASHINGTON — The naming of a Miami-area street for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson brings to four the number of sitting Supreme Court justices similarly honored and makes possible a high court-focused road trip between Florida and New York.Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the court, was on hand for the naming ceremony Monday in the community where she was raised.“To have my name so prominently displayed on a street in a community that has given me so much, that is a very special honor,” Jackson …