WASHINGTON — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson collected nearly $900,000 last year for her upcoming memoir, one of four Supreme Court justices who reported sizable income from book deals.Jackson also disclosed she received four tickets to a Beyoncé concert valued at $3,700 from the singer herself.The details were included in annual reports of the justices’ finances that were released Friday. Justice Clarence Thomas belatedly reported travel paid for by others from 2019: a hotel room in Bali, Indonesia for a single …