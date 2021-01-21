PEORIA — James J. Heiple, a former chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court, has died from complications following a brain hemorrhage, the court announced Wednesday.Heiple, 87, died Monday at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, the court revealed in the announcement posted on its website. Heiple’s son, Jonathan J. Heiple, told the Journal Star his father recovered from a fall in October but a blood vessel ruptured around the first of the year.Heiple’s legal career began in 1958 in Pekin after he …