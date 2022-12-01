Newly retired justice Anne M. Burke, left, and new justice Joy V. Cunningham embrace at the latter’s investiture ceremony in Chicago Thursday. — Photo by Grace Barbic/Chicago Daily Law BulletinFriends and colleagues who spoke at Justice Joy V. Cunningham’s investiture Thursday called it a “joyful” occasion as the newest Supreme Court justice embodies the meaning of her name.Cunningham, 71, is now the second Black woman to join the Illinois Supreme Court, following Justice Lisa Holder White. She will serve …