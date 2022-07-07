History was made in Illinois as Justice Lisa Holder White was officially sworn in to the Illinois Supreme Court Thursday, making her the first Black woman to sit on the state’s high court.Retiring Justice Rita B. Garman, the longest serving judge in Illinois, passed her robe to Holder White at an in-person ceremony at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.Surrounded by family, friends and colleagues, Holder White, 54, took the oath and was sworn in by Justice Mary Jane Theis at a special …