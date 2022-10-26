Justice Mary Jane Theis began her term as chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday.She will serve a three-year term, succeeding Anne M. Burke, whose tenure as chief justice ended Tuesday.Theis will be the fourth woman to serve as chief justice following the late Justice Mary Ann McMorrow, Justice Rita B. Garman and Justice Burke. She will be the 122nd chief justice in Illinois history.“I would like to thank my colleagues for giving me this opportunity to serve the people of Illinois as Chief Justice. I also …