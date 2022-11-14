SPRINGFIELD — Fresh off a retention victory in last week’s general election, Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis was officially sworn in Monday to her new leadership role, which she has held since Oct. 26.Theis, 73, joins the ranks as the 4th woman to serve as a chief justice in the Illinois Supreme Court’s history.Her predecessor, Justice Anne M. Burke, passed the torch to Theis at a ceremony Monday at the Supreme Court Building in Springfield, a day before oral arguments begin for the November term.Theis was …