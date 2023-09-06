Justice Mathias W. Delort of the 1st District Appellate Court has been to more than 60 countries and plans to visit new ones after his retirement begins Wednesday. “I have not been to India yet, and I’m looking for a good opportunity to go there,” he said. “I am going to Eastern Europe fairly soon as well.” In addition to traveling, Delort said he plans to work in mediation arbitration and will likely do part-time work as an administrative law judge for governmental bodies.Further, he said, he will continue to speak on …