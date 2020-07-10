Judge Dorothy Kirie Kinnaird was a decidedly practical person who acted with consuming purpose when she came upon a situation that needed improving such as access to justice, the advancement of women lawyers, and the mortgage foreclosure crisis, among other causes.She worked indefatigably to make our courts more effective, equitable and fair, and would not let anyone or anything stand in her way.All of her work was generated by a character of the highest personal integrity. She once told me that her father called her about …