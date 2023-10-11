OKLAHOMA CITY — The chief justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court is recommending the removal of a lower court judge who was caught on camera scrolling through social media and texting during a murder trial.An investigation by the Oklahoma Supreme Court Council on Judicial Complaints found District Judge Traci Soderstrom exchanged more than 500 texts with her courtroom bailiff during the trial.Texts included in a court filing showed the judge mocked prosecutors, laughed at the bailiff’s comment about a prosecutor …