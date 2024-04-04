Despite her accomplishments within the judiciary, Justice Sharon Oden Johnson said she sometimes struggles with being shy and reserved.“I’m not the person that walks in and commands the attention of everyone in the room,” she said.Seeking to improve both her public speaking and interpersonal communication, the 1st District Appellate Court justice enrolled in a beginner improvisation class with the Second City on a whim in fall 2022.“The first session really just allowed me to step outside of myself and laugh like I had not …