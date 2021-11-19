WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court could rule as soon as Monday on Texas’ ban on abortion after roughly six weeks.The justices are planning to issue at least one opinion Monday, the first of its new term, the court said on its website Friday.There’s no guarantee the two cases over the Texas law, with its unique enforcement design that has so far evaded judicial review, will be resolved Monday. Those cases were argued Nov. 1, and the court also is working on decisions in the nine cases the justices heard in October.But the …