Twenty-four years after the Illinois Supreme Court’s first decision on the Quality Education Clause — the promise, in Article X, Section 1, of the 1970 Illinois Constitution, that “the state shall provide for an efficient system of high quality public educational institutions and services” — concluded that “the question of whether the educational institutions and services in Illinois are ‘high quality’ is outside the sphere of the judicial function,” Committee for Educational Rights v. Edgar, 174 Ill. 2d 1 (1996), a group of 21 school districts filed a lawsuit arguing that (1) the General Assembly subsequently established a mandatory set of educational standards and (2) the amounts they received under the Evidence Based Funding Act of 2017 aren’t adequate to satisfy the state’s constitutional obligation.

The plaintiffs pointed to (1) a statute that required the Illinois State Board of Education to establish Illinois Learning Standards (2) the Common Core Standards adopted by the ISBE and (3) the annual testing used to measure compliance with these educational requirements.

A judge in St. Clair County dismissed the complaint, and the Illinois Appellate Court affirmed in a Rule 23 decision, with a notable dissent by Justice Milton S. Wharton. Cahokia Unit School District v. Pritzker, 2020 IL App (5th) 180542–U (April 17, 2020).

Here are brief highlights of Wharton’s dissent on the Quality Education Clause (with light editing and omissions not noted):

My colleagues hold that this court is constrained to follow the precedent set in Committee for Educational Rights v. Edgar, 174 Ill. 2d 1 (1996), unless and until the Supreme Court reconsiders that holding.

I dissent because I believe that we have a duty to address the education quality and funding issues presented by the 21 plaintiffs instead of ignoring or postponing this critical issue of utmost urgency and importance to our citizens and our state with an overly-broad application of Edgar’s holding.

Section 1 of Article X of the Illinois Constitution of 1970 provides:

“A fundamental goal of the [p]eople of the [s]tate is the educational development of all persons to the limits of their capacities.

“The state shall provide for an efficient system of high quality public educational institutions and services. Education in public schools through the secondary level shall be free. There may be such other free education as the General Assembly provides by law.

“The state has the primary responsibility for financing the system of public education.”

In Committee for Educational Rights v. Edgar, the Supreme Court noted that the education committee of the Sixth Illinois Constitutional Convention was partially guided by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education, 347 U.S. 483 (1954). The education committee stated that, “the opportunity for an education, where the state has undertaken to provide it, is a right which must be made available to all on equal terms.”

The Illinois Supreme Court explained that while the term “quality education” was not defined within the constitution, the framers of the 1970 constitution purposefully chose not to define the term and believed the definition would mean “different things to different people.” Edgar at 27 (quoting 2 Record of Proceedings, Sixth Illinois Constitutional Convention 767). The constitutional framers determined that what constituted a “quality education” should be decided by the legislature and the local school districts. Id.

In considering whether the clause gives rise to a cause of action, the Edgar court explained that “the central issue is whether the quality of education is capable of or properly subject to measurement by the courts.”

The court answered that question in the negative, finding that questions related to the quality of education are best resolved by the legislature rather than the courts.

In part, the court reached this conclusion due to Illinois courts’ long-standing history of giving deference to the legislature in matters related to education. Noting that education is a subject outside of the court’s expertise, the Supreme Court stated that if it held “that the question of educational quality is subject to judicial determination, that would largely deprive the members of the general public of a voice in a matter which is close to the hearts of all individuals in Illinois.”

When the Supreme Court decided Edgar, it was impossible for courts to address alleged violations of the Quality Education Clause without first determining what type of education constituted a quality education because there was no legislative answer to that question.

In the 24 years subsequent to the Edgar decision, our legislature modified and expanded the requirements all Illinois schools must enact and employ in educating students.

The legislature adopted legislation requiring the Illinois State Board of Education to establish academic standards for all Illinois public school students to meet. The legislation also requires the ISBE to assess public school students annually to determine whether those standards are being met.

In 1997, the ISBE adopted the Illinois Learning Standards. “The Illinois Learning Standards establish expectations for what all students should know and be able to do in each subject at each grade.” www.isbe.net. Thus, Illinois schools have been required to adjust curriculums to ensure inclusion of material to meet legislative and administrative standards in mathematics, English, and language arts.

The ISBE stops short of setting the precise curriculum to follow, leaving those specific methodology decisions to the school districts, but the ISBE does set the standards in terms of topics to be included and the concepts that the students must learn. In addition, the districts and its educators are held accountable to meet these standards.

Illinois students must take tests, including the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers assessment to measure students’ progress towards college and career readiness in grades 3 through 8 and in high school.

Overall, I find that the legislature has modified the original balance between the goals of ensuring a quality education for all Illinois students and promoting local control of schools as was in application when Edgar was decided. As a result, much of the control that local school boards once enjoyed has been shifted to the state.

The report prepared by the education committee of the Sixth Illinois Constitutional Convention began with the premise that the mandated education must be on equal terms. I find that what began in 1970 with the ideal of equal treatment stemming from Brown v. Board of Education has transitioned to unequal treatment for schools like the plaintiffs in this case.

This inequality in state-provided education is further exacerbated because the current state of the law gives under resourced school districts no recourse to attempt to enforce the Funding Act on behalf of their students.

In Brown v. Board of Education, the Supreme Court recognized that separating the children by race for educational purposes had a detrimental effect on the black children who felt inferior and were less motivated to learn. The combination of the underfunding alleged by the plaintiffs and the state-mandated education and testing requirements have a similar detrimental effect on the students of the rural and urban schools involved in this case.

Academic under performance by a school district impacts the lives of its students, who may encounter difficulties when applying for admission to postsecondary educational institutions. This outcome, based in part on the results of the skills assessment and accountability mandates, is contrary to our state’s goal of providing quality education to all Illinois students.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s statement about education in 1954 is more important and applicable to modern-day education. The court stated:

“Today, education is perhaps the most important function of state and local governments. Compulsory school attendance laws and the great expenditures for education both demonstrate our recognition of the importance of education to our democratic society. It is required in the performance of our most basic public responsibilities, even service in the armed forces. It is the very foundation of good citizenship. Today it is a principal instrument in awakening the child to cultural values, in preparing him for later professional training, and in helping him to adjust normally to his environment. In these days, it is doubtful that any child may reasonably be expected to succeed in life if he is denied the opportunity of an education. Such an opportunity, where the state has undertaken to provide it, is a right which must be made available to all on equal terms.”

It is important to note that the Supreme Court, although rendering a landmark decision focusing upon racial discrimination, phrased this statement to be inclusive of the education of all students. It is equally important to note that the plaintiffs do not seek funding for an “opportunity of an education” for their students funded at “equal terms” with more affluent school districts. They only seek a level of funding sufficient to fulfill the mandated educational requirements that the legislature and the ISBE have determined to be their responsibility.

Legislative and administrative enactments have resulted in the definition of a high quality education in Illinois. As a result, the courts do not have to define what constitutes a high quality education.

If the students are not receiving a high quality education, the courts must hold the governor accountable when and if schools are able to establish that the funding provided by the state is inadequate to achieve the high quality education that they are mandated to provide. Furthermore, courts must have the ability to shape a remedy to serve the educational interests of the students of this state.

I would reverse the order dismissing the Quality Education Clause issue against the governor.