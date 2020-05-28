The quantum meruit claim Restore Construction pursued against Proviso Township’s high school board of education for work under a contract that failed to comply with the school code’s bidding and formal approval requirements presented an exquisite clash of fundamental principles and provided Illinois Supreme Court Justices Lloyd A. Karmeier and Rita B. Garman with rich sets of precedent for their majority and dissenting opinions on the validity of the board’s affirmative defense.

The board contracted with Restore for emergency repairs after a fire at Proviso East High School in Maywood. Counting on its insurance carrier to pay for the construction work, the board — which had been supervised by a financial oversight panel for more than a decade — failed to follow the school code’s requirements for bidding and formal ratification.

Although the insurer paid $7,271,000 to Restore — and there were no objections about Restore’s work from the board, the oversight panel or the insurer — the carrier refused to pay an additional $1,428,000, apparently because of a dispute about the applicability of a prevailing wage statute.

Declaring that it would limit its recovery to insurance proceeds, Restore sued the board. But a Cook County judge granted the board’s motion (under Section 2–619(a)(9) of the Code of Civil Procedure) to dismiss the complaint based on the affirmative defense that the board’s failure to follow the school code’s requirements blocked all of Restore’s claims.

The Appellate Court reversed, and the Supreme Court affirmed the 1st District’s ruling, with Garman dissenting. Restore Construction v. Board of Education, 2020 IL 125133 (April 16, 2020).

Here are brief highlights of the majority and dissenting opinions (with light editing and omissions not noted).

Justice Karmeier

The board’s theory is rooted in case law holding that, because school districts and other municipal corporations exercise limited powers, any action they take beyond their lawful authority is ultra vires. See Clark v. School Directors of District No. 1, 78 Ill. 474 (1875).

The fact that the board may not have strictly complied with the bidding and approval procedures does not doom Restore’s right to seek payment. Our court has long recognized a distinction between contracts that are ultra vires because the municipal corporation had “no power to contract, whatsoever,” and those situations where the municipal corporation had the power to enter into a contract but the contract is irregularly or illegally made.

Where a contract has been made in a way that does not conform to the law but is of the type that was within the power of the municipal corporation to make, the contract has been performed in good faith, and the municipal corporation has accepted its benefits, the municipality cannot invoke its own failure to comply with legal requirements as basis for defeating recovery. Branigar v. Riverdale, 396 Ill. 534 (1947).

These principles are fully applicable here.

Illinois courts have recognized that the failure of a governmental unit to comply with the required methods for awarding contracts is not fatal to a plaintiff’s right to recover based on principles of quasi-contract or contract implied in law. Karen Stavins Enterprises v. Community College District No. 508, 2015 IL App (1st) 150356.

“The essence of a cause of action based upon a contract implied in law is the defendant’s failure to make equitable payment for a benefit that it voluntarily accepted from the plaintiff.” Id. Even where a governmental unit has not complied with its policies and procedures for awarding contracts, recovery may be had against it if the plaintiff can show that it furnished valuable goods or services, which the defendant received under circumstances that would make it unjust to retain without paying a reasonable sum in compensation. Id.

To permit the board to reap the benefits of Restore’s efforts without paying the remaining amounts it owes would result in a substantial windfall to the district and its taxpayers and a substantial loss to Restore.

The board spends considerable effort arguing that reversal is necessary to protect taxpayer’s funds from “frauds, thefts or other schemes of unscrupulous vendors or public officials” and that to hold otherwise “opens local taxpayers to numerous forms of misconduct.”

We reject this contention.

For one thing, the statutory requirements for competitive bidding and formal vote were enacted by the legislature to protect bidders and taxpayers, not school boards. The board here has no standing to invoke those provisions as grounds for evading its obligation to pay what it owes.

For another, so far as we can tell based on the limited record before us, any misconduct in this case was on the part of the board, not Restore or any other entity or person involved in the project. The work performed by Restore and the reasonableness of the amounts it charged were subject to multiple levels of oversight and are unquestioned. The mistakes were the board’s alone.

A fundamental precept of Illinois law is that no one shall be permitted to take advantage of his own wrong. Loeb v. Gendel, 23 Ill. 2d 502 (1961). Allowing the board to escape responsibility for paying what it owes based on its own misconduct would directly contravene this core principle and reward school districts for failing to adhere to the law. That is not a precedent we should set, particularly where, as here, the school board has had such difficulty managing its own financial affairs that it has been forced to operate with state oversight for more than a decade.

And finally, contrary to the board’s contention, allowing Restore to recover the amount to which it is entitled for the work it did on behalf of the board under the circumstances alleged here presents no “risk of a raid on the public treasury.”

None of the money for this project has come from public funds. It has all been paid by the board’s insurers, and Restore has made clear that any further recovery “would be limited to the amount of the board’s applicable insurance coverage.”

We agree with the appellate court that the board has failed to establish the existence of affirmative matter sufficient to defeat the quantum meruit claims asserted by Restore.

Justice Garman

Because the board failed to follow the requirements of the school code in the approval of the contracts at issue, thereby rendering those contracts void ab initio, I would find Restore cannot succeed under a claim of quantum meruit.

In considering municipal contracts and the statutory requirements to execute those contracts, this court has stated as follows:

“Where there is a statute or ordinance prescribing the method by which an officer or agent of a municipal corporation may bind the municipality by contract, that method must be followed, and there can be no implied contract or implied liability of such municipality. Where the agents of a city are restricted by law as to the method of contracting, the city cannot be bound otherwise than by a compliance with the conditions prescribed for the exercise of the power.” Roemheld v. Chicago, 231 Ill. 467 (1907).

In these situations, “where a municipality exceeds its statutory authority in entering into a contract, the municipality’s act is ultra vires, and the resulting contract is void ab initio.” 1550 MP Road LLC v. Teamsters Local Union No. 700, 2019 IL 123046.

This court has found “the doctrine of ultra vires is applied with greater strictness to municipal bodies than to private corporations.” Hope v. Alton, 214 Ill. 102 (1905). Moreover, “a person dealing with a municipal corporation is charged with the knowledge of the limitations of the power of that corporation for any contract attempted to be entered into by any of its officials.” May v. Chicago, 222 Ill. 595 (1906).

In this case, Restore was chargeable with notice of the statutory requirements the board had to take to execute the contracts in question, and those requirements were undoubtedly not followed. As such, the contracts are void ab initio and cannot be enforced.

The majority gives short shrift to any considerations of the taxpayers. As this court has stated, “if the unauthorized acts of a governmental employee are allowed to bind a municipality, the municipality would remain helpless to correct errors or, worse, to escape the financial effects of frauds and thefts by unscrupulous public servants.” Patrick Engineering v. Naperville, 2012 IL 113148. Thus, “a municipal corporation is not estopped from denying the validity of a contract when there was no authority for making it. To hold otherwise would be to expose the taxpayer to all the evils which statutes or ordinances passed for his protection were designed to prevent.” Hope, 214 Ill. at 106.

The school code’s requirements protect the taxpayers from under-the-table arrangements, sweetheart deals and backroom graft. If, however, agents of a municipal entity can forgo the requirements and bind their employer, “then the provisions of the statutes prescribing and limiting the manner in which the entity can become indebted are meaningless.” Gregg v. Bourbonnais, 327 Ill. App. 253 (1945).

The majority’s decision disregards these concerns and puts future taxpayers on the hook, so long as an emergency exists and the service provider acts in good faith. Given the amount of money in projects such as these, I do not believe we should so easily dismiss the requirements of the statute and the valid interests of those who will have to pay the bill.

Because the board failed to comply with the statute, I would find that the contracts are void ab initio and that Restore cannot recover under a theory of quantum meruit.