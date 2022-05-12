WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s nine justices met in private Thursday for the first time since the leak of a draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states.The court offered no word on what was discussed in the gathering in the justices’ private, wood-paneled conference room, other than to indicate at least one decision will be announced Monday.By custom, no one aside from the justices attended. The most junior among them, Justice Amy Coney …